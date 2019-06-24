A pair of 2020 Karma Revero GT sedans received special P-51 Mustang-inspired liveries for this year's Goldrush Rally, which kicked off on Saturday in Miami, Florida.

Why the World War II-era fighter plane? Karma explained the connection as the Revero GT being a product of Southern California, just like the P-51 Mustang, which was built for a time at a plant in Inglewood. The Karma extended-range electric sedan is built at a plant in Moreno Valley.

Interestingly, Ford is also building a car with a livery matching one used on the P-51 Mustang flown by Bud Anderson during WWII. Ford will auction off its car for charity next month, but you won't be able to buy the Revero GTs. That's because they're pre-production examples.

2020 Karma Revero with P-51 Mustang-inspired livery

Considering Karma is now offering a high level of personalization for its cars, it's still possible the company can build a Revero GT like either of the examples taking part in the Goldrush Rally. Both wear a wrapped body and calipers inspired by the P-51 Mustang’s distinct red, yellow, gray and silver designs.

The rally is now into its 11th year and will see participants travel across the Midwest before concluding on June 30 in Austin, Texas.

Compared to the previous Revero introduced for 2017, the Revero GT has been restyled and features a more refined, more powerful powertrain than the previous car, which represented only a mild update over the original Fisker Karma on which the Revero and new Revero GT are based. The Revero GT's powertrain is good for 536 horsepower and a 28-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery means 61 miles of pure electric range. Once charge dips, a BMW-sourced 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-3 kicks in to start charging.