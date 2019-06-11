Electrify America and ChargePoint on Tuesday announced a deal to allow users of each network to use the rival network without having to establish a separate account and without incurring any additional fees.

The plan is set to be rolled out later this year, the companies said in a statement.

It will mean owners of plug-in cars will be able to access public chargers on either the Electrify America or ChargePoint networks, which together feature more than 30,000 Level 2 and DC fast chargers in the United States alone.

It's a smart move as major automakers prepare to roll out multiple plug-in hybrid and battery-electric models in the coming years. Many of these will come from the Volkswagen Group, which established Electrify America following the diesel scandal.

“With the two largest EV charging service providers in the US reaching this agreement, we can help expedite electric vehicle adoption by creating a seamless and reliable charging experience for consumers,” Electrify America CEO Giovanni Palazzo said.

“Our agreement is another example of cross-industry collaboration and underscores the importance of working together to support this transformation of mobility,” ChargePoint CEO Pasquale Romano added.