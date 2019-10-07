NEVS on Monday listed the last production Saab car on auction website Bilweb.

The car is a 2014 Saab 9-3 Aero, in silver, and it has just 43 miles on its odometer. Given its historical significance, it's hard to put a value on the car but the auction website offers an estimate of between $35,000 and $45,000.

As a bonus, NEVS, which bought Saab in 2012 following the Swedish automaker's bankruptcy, will offer the winning bidder the opportunity to visit the Saab museum in Trollhattan, the Swedish city where the former Saab factory is located.

We should point that the car isn't the last Saab ever built. That honor goes to a Saab 9-3 concept NEVS built in 2017 to mark the 40th anniversary of the 99 Turbo. The concept, based on the same 9-3 Aero model and dubbed the Retroturbo, featured a unique burnt orange paint scheme in combination with retro styling cues.

2014 Saab 9-3 Aero - The last Saab

We'll also remind you that the 9-3 itself is actually still in production, albeit in China and with an electric powertrain and NEVS badging.

NEVS originally acquired Saab with the intention to continue building Saab cars in Sweden, as well as in China. The company even managed to resume production of the 9-3 in Trolhattan in late 2013.

Unfortunately, NEVS soon ran into its own cash troubles and subsequently lost the rights to use the Saab name and griffin logo, both of which are owned by the Saab defense company. NEVS survived the ordeal thanks to investment from new Chinese backers but had to introduce its own eponymous brand instead of continuing with the Saab name.

NEVS today is in a much healthier financial position. The company is working on a new range of electric cars and, thanks to financial help from new Chinese parent Evergrande, recently acquired in-wheel electric motor firm Protean and a 20-percent stake in Koenigsegg.