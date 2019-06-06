Kia has released teaser sketches and video for an updated version of the K7, a model sold in the United States as the Cadenza.

They point to a handsome refresh for the mid-size Kia, whose quality and style were already improved vastly with 2017's redesign. The 2017 redesign also saw Kia replace the previous generation's 6-speed automatic with a new 8-speed unit.

There are new lights with LED elements at both ends, and the front grille takes on a more rigid look. There's also a new front fascia with a wide lower intake that lends the vehicle an agressive look.

Teaser for 2020 Kia Cadenza

The teasers also indicate that a new dash design is coming to the Cadenza. Fewer buttons create a less cluttered look and a wide infotainment screen replaces the smaller unit currently used in the Cadenza.

It isn't clear what powertrain updates, if any, are planned. In the U.S., the Cadenza is currently offered exclusively with a 290-horsepower 3.3-liter V-6, 8-speed automatic, and front-wheel drive.

Kia will unveil the updated K7 shortly, which means the reveal of the U.S.-market version can't be far. Look for the updated Cadenza to go on sale here in the fall as a 2020 model. Potential rivals include the Chrysler 300, Toyota Avalon, and for a little while longer the Chevrolet Impala. Kia's own Stinger sport sedan is also worth a look as an alternative.