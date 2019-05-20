Lincoln has replaced the MKC with a much-improved model for 2020 dubbed the Corsair.

It will go on sale later this year priced from $36,940, including destination, and prices can quickly inflate from here. For example, add all-wheel drive, a $3,600 option, and suddenly the Corsair's pricing is in line with vehicles like the Acura RDX ($38,595) and BMW X3 ($41,995).

2020 Lincoln Corsair

Need more power than the 250 horsepower offered by the standard 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4? Then you'll need to opt for the Reserve model, which with the 2.0-liter engine is priced from $43,625 and with the available 280-hp 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4 as much as ‭$50,365‬. Thankfully, AWD comes standard with the more powerful engine. A third powertrain option, likely a plug-in hybrid, is expected at a later date.

The good news is that the Corsair is well-equipped, even in standard guise. The list includes 18-inch wheels, a powered tailgate, a 10-speaker audio system, and the choice of four colors (black, blue, gray and silver).

2020 Lincoln Corsair

On top of this is a suite of electronic driver aids, which includes as standard useful aids such as collision warning with automatic emergency braking, a rearview camera, and blind spot and pedestrian warning. More advanced features, such as adaptive cruise control, are included in a Co-Pilot360 Plus Package for $3,050.

Production of the Corsair will be handled at Ford's Louisville Assembly Plant in Louisville, Kentucky. The first examples are expected in showrooms in the fall.