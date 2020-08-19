Wild speculation of a hotter N Line variant followed the debut of the redesigned 2020 Hyundai Sonata at the 2019 New York International Auto Show, leading to Hyundai quickly confirming a Sonata N Line was coming.

The new sport sedan is due in showrooms this fall as a 2021 model, and now we have our first look by way of leaked photos posted on Korean Car Blog.

According to the source, the Sonata N Line will pack a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering a maximum 290 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. Drive will be to the front wheels only, via a standard 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.

All Hyundai has said about the Sonata N Line is that it will come with “over 275 hp.”

2021 Hyundai Sonata

Note, the car's engine is the same 2.5-liter turbo-4 offered in the 2021 Genesis G80 and GV80, where it's rated at 300 hp.

Aside from the power increase, sport-tuned suspension, larger brakes, 19-inch wheels, and quad-exhaust tips are all earmarked for the Sonata N Line. There will also be sporty styling treatments inside and out. One of the items will be N-badged bucket seats for the driver and front passenger.

We have high hopes for a Sonata N Line since the man overseeing N vehicles and head of Hyundai research and development, Albert Biermann, formerly led BMW's M division. He's also helped make cars such as the Kia Stinger and Genesis G70 a reality—and true performance challengers.

If compact performance is your thing, Hyundai also has you covered with the 201-hp Elantra N Line coming for 2021. There's also a hot Kona N out testing, which we could end up seeing for the 2022 model year.