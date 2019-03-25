The Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren has been somewhat of a forgotten supercar from the last decade. It boasted major performance credentials, but we don't hear about them too often. For American supercar collector Manny Khoshbin, it's his favorite.

How much does the entrepreneur like them? He owns five of them. In a video, Khoshbin gives us a quick tour of the cars in his personal garage, which also includes a McLaren P1 and Koenigsegg Agera RS. The five SLR McLarens are two 2009 roadsters, a 2006 coupe, and two 2005 coupes. They range from white, silver, and black, and three of them have a rare interior option with red upholstery.

According to his story, one of the 2009 roadsters and the one 2005 coupe were sitting at a McLaren dealership when Khoshbin went to pick up his McLaren P1 years ago. He ended up leaving with not the one car, but three, after the dealer gave him somewhat of a package deal for the two cars. The other three came along after the businessman fell in the love with the looks and performance. Each SLR McLaren features a 5.7-liter supercharged V-8 engine that makes 617 horsepower, which was no small figure for the 2000s. Mercedes-Benz built the car with help from its former Formula 1 partner, McLaren.

As we're treated to the walkaround of the cars, Khoshbin points out some neat features. For example, the ignition start button hides under the gear selector, sort of like an airplane. It might be gimmicky, but it's still cool. No one sits on the hoods of these cars, either. Nor do they lean on them. That's because a replacement hood costs $75,000 due to their carbon fiber construction and unique lifts to open them.

With Mercedes-AMG soon to launch the One hypercar, which Khoshbin is lined up to acquire, perhaps he sees the price of the SLR appreciating with all of the hype.