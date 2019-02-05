General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles both are introducing redesigned heavy-duty pickups for 2020. Ford wasn't going to let its rivals have all the fun, however, so it's gone and revealed an updated version of its own Super Duty range, and included among the updates is a new 7.3-liter V-8.

Mercedes-Benz has updated its V-Class. While we don't receive the V-Class over here, many of the updates should feature on the Metris commercial version sold locally. Right now there's only diesel power in the V-Class, but Mercedes has confirmed that an electric EQV model is in the works.

Historic Spanish automotive brand Hispano-Suiza is making a comeback, and the first model to be launched as part of the revival will be an electric supercar called the Carmen. It's set to debut next month at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, but several teaser shots give us a taste of what's to come.

First Drive: The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer pulls a bait and switch, and pulls it off

2020 Audi RS Q8 spy shots and video

2019 Kia Niro EV: first drive of 239-mile electric crossover

GM cuts 4,000 jobs in North America in latest round of layoffs

Family of pedestrian killed by self-driving Uber test car files $10M claim against city

Tesla aims to make service quicker, roadside assistance automatic