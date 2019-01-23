F1 in 2019: Teams to pay at least $546K to enter

Jan 23, 2019

2019 Formula 1 car design

2019 Formula 1 car design

It's not cheap to operate a Formula One team, but the actual amounts paid to simply enter a team in the series are shocking. 

According to a report from Motorsport.com, the minimum cost for a team to compete in the 2019 F1 season is $546,133. The figure increases yearly based on the U.S. Consumer Price Index. As part of a restructuring plan F1 and the FIA enacted in 2013, each team pays the basic entry fee plus an extra amount that depends on where it placed last year. 

For the 2019 season, each team will pay a $546,133 entry fee plus $5,459 per point it scored last year. There is one exception. Mercedes-AMG, the 2018 Constructors' champion, will pay $6,553 per point. The team will, therefore, pay a whopping $4.8 million entry fee to race in 2019. Ferrari has the second largest bill with a $3.6 million entry fee.

Here are the other F1 teams entry fees from most to least expensive:

- Red Bull, $2.8 million

- Renault, $1.2 million

- Haas, $1.05 million

- McLaren, $884,000

- Racing Point, $830,000

- Sauber, $808,000

- Toro Rosso, $726,000

- Williams, $584,000

The FIA finalized the 2019 F1 calendar last October with a few dates subject to change. The season will kick off on March 17 when teams head down under for the Australian Grand Prix. The calendar wraps up on Dec. 1 with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. This year, we'll likely witness Mercedes-AMG and Ferrari duke it out for the championship once again. Next year, teams' entry fees will shift yet again depending on the results of the 2019 season.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2020 Lincoln Aviator priced to fight at $52,195 2020 Lincoln Aviator priced to fight at $52,195
Options for Aston Martin Valkyrie include track pack, exposed carbon Options for Aston Martin Valkyrie include track pack, exposed carbon
2020 Toyota Land Cruiser gets nostalgic with Heritage Edition 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser gets nostalgic with Heritage Edition
2019 Audi A6 Allroad spy shots 2019 Audi A6 Allroad spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2019 MH Sub I, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.