2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE priced from $54,695

Nov 29, 2018
Follow Viknesh

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

The redesigned 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE will start at $54,695, including destination, when it reaches showrooms next spring.

The starting price is $2,000 less than in the previous model year but the base model for 2020 comes with a 4-banger and rear-wheel drive, whereas the previous base model had a V-6 and all-wheel drive.

Nevertheless, the 2020 GLE even as the base GLE350 model is a well-sorted vehicle, with its 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 sending 255 horsepower to the rear wheels. Upgrading to the all-wheel-drive GLE350 4Matic will cost you an additional $2,500.

Should you want greater performance, the 2020 GLE range also includes a GLE450 4Matic model that starts at $62,145, including destination. This model features all-wheel drive and a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 with mild-hybrid tech. Peak output is rated at 362 hp.

Standard across the 2020 GLE range is a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a second 12.3-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment. Navigation, LED headlights, park assist, and numerous additional electronic driver aids are also standard.

There are plenty of additional GLE models coming down the line. A plug-in hybrid option is coming for fuel-conscious buyers and for performance fans there will be multiple offerings from AMG likely badged GLE53, GLE63 and GLE63 S, respectively. The latter should pack a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 with close to 600 hp.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE priced from $54,695 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE priced from $54,695
Ferrari builds bespoke SP3JC roadster on bones of F12 tdf Ferrari builds bespoke SP3JC roadster on bones of F12 tdf
2019 Nissan Maxima sedan sports new look, more safety tech 2019 Nissan Maxima sedan sports new look, more safety tech
Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport is a track-only 700-hp monster Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport is a track-only 700-hp monster
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.