Aston Martin's prototypes will call Silverstone home

Oct 23, 2018
Silverstone Circuit, home of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix

Aston Martin has added the Silverstone Circuit, the home of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, to its list of racetracks where development of future models will take place.

Another site is the Nürburgring, where Aston Martin has operated a test center since 2008. The German site since the start of the year has also served as a hub for Aston Martin's AMR performance sub-brand.

The addition of Silverstone to Aston Martin's list of test sites was announced in June while the actual move will take place this month.

Aston Martin Valkyrie in near-production form

The automaker will utilize a section of the Stowe Complex which features pit garages and direct access to the track. It will have access to a variety of circuit configurations and dynamic handling areas at Silverstone, including private access to the track.

The first model to be developed at Silverstone will likely be the Valkyrie. Due in 2019, Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer has said one of the performance targets for the hypercar will be a Silverstone lap time comparable with an LMP1 race car.

“Every true performance car company needs a reference circuit and I can think of none more suitable than Silverstone,” Aston Martin engineering chief Matt Becker said. “It is the perfect location to develop the next generation of Aston Martins.”

