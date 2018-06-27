Jaguar Land Rover increase electrification investment to $18B

Jun 27, 2018

2019 Jaguar I-Pace S

2019 Jaguar I-Pace S

Enlarge Photo

Jaguar Land Rover plans to increase its investment into electrification for future electric cars by 25 percent, the automaker said in an investor presentation Monday. 

The added investment will see the figure climb to $18 billion total by 2025, Bloomberg reported. JLR cited poor demand for diesel cars in Europe as the catalyst for the increased investment.

The automaker was one of many to previously announce that future vehicle portfolios would move to a fully electrified lineup. JLR said last September each of its cars would offer an electrified variant after 2020.

"We will introduce a portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles," CEO Ralf Speth said then.

The plans will shift slightly with the new investment, however. Rather than a simple mix of electrified vehicles, JLR plans to offer three distinct versions of its future vehicles: a gasoline-powered version, a hybrid, and a purely electric vehicle. It's unclear if the hybrid variant will take the form of a traditional hybrid or a plug-in hybrid car. It's a strategy Volvo also plans to implement.

Things may change if demand doesn't follow battery-electric car production, though. A JLR spokesperson told Bloomberg it would only offer a fully electric version of each model if there is enough customer demand.

Jaguar's first electric car, the I-Pace crossover SUV, will aim to take on the Tesla Model X with a 240-mile estimated range. Following our brief time in the vehicle, we were impressed by its style, substance, and zero interior gimmicks.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2020 Buick LaCrosse spy shots 2020 Buick LaCrosse spy shots
Buy Mercedes' own replica of the world's first car, the Benz Patent Motorwagen Buy Mercedes' own replica of the world's first car, the Benz Patent Motorwagen
Sharper look for 2019 Audi A4 Sharper look for 2019 Audi A4
2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC spy shots and video 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC spy shots and video
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.