Dodge teases updated 2019 Charger

Teaser for 2019 Dodge Charger SRT

It's not just the Dodge Challenger that gets a round of updates for 2019.

The related Charger sedan will receive its own series of updates for the 2019 model year, among which will be a new grille for high-performance versions like the SRT Hellcat.

A teaser shot released Wednesday reveals a more slimmed-down design for the grille, as well as a prominent SRT Hellcat logo and an integrated intake.

That's all we know right now, though reports from last year suggest there might be weight reduction and other fuel economy improvements too.

Dodge will reveal full information on the updated Charger in the summer ahead of a likely showroom appearance in the fall.

The 2019 updates to the Charger and its Challenger cousin are to tide things over until Dodge finally implements a full redesign for the cars. The last we heard is that the redesigns aren't due until 2021. The wait will be worth it though as we hear the delay—they were originally due about now—is due to a switch to the platform found in the Maserati Ghibli.

Stay tuned.