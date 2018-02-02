Kris Singh's Aston Martin Valkyrie will have actual moon dust in the paint





Kris Singh is a partner in a private investment firm who has used his success to buy a spate of amazing cars. So when the Aston Martin Valkyrie became available, the avid car collector made sure he was one of the lucky ones to take delivery of the hypercar. He will do just that in the near future, but his car will be even more special. He's announced a rather unique exterior hue that includes actual moon dust.

According to Singh's Instagram account, his Valkyrie will feature the first paint formula to include an actual space ingredient. Singh said he sourced an authentic moon rock that will be ground and incorporated into his car's Karosserie Lunar Red exterior hue. The rendering above shows what the color will look like when Aston Martin completes the car.

Singh said the idea came to him after he realized the Valkyrie reminded him of a spaceship. So, he decided the final specs of the potent hypercar, which will make at least 1,000 horsepower via a 6.5-liter V-12 and a KERS-style hybrid system, was absolutely worthy of moon-dust infused paint.

The renowned car collector will be one of 150 lucky individuals to take delivery of a Valkyrie. Aston Martin has opened up the customization to nearly endless possibilities, and reportedly even laser scans buyers to ensure custom-tailored seats. Another 25 Valkyrie hypercars will be track-only examples.

When Singh does take delivery, the Valkyrie will join his extensive collection of cars, which includes a Koenigsegg Agera XS, Lamborghini Veneno, Pagani Huayra, Pagani Huayra BC, Aston Martin Vantage V12, and a Lamborghini Aventador.