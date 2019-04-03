Infiniti is working on an electrified platform that will underpin a series of models, including some with battery-electric powertrains. The first is due in 2021.

One of the models based on the platform will be an electric SUV previewed by the QX Inspiration concept unveiled in January. But Infiniti is known to be working on at least two EVs, with the second to be previewed at this month's Auto Shanghai 2019 by the Qs Inspiration concept.

Infiniti on Wednesday released a teaser of the Qs Inspiration and confirmed the concept as an electric sport sedan. The automaker also confirmed that the concept previews a production model.

Judging by the teaser, the Qs Inspiration will have a similar aesthetic to the QX Inspiration, though on the sedan the designers have gone with individual taillights instead of the single-bar design of the SUV. Both concepts also use cameras instead of traditional side mirrors, a feature that is starting to appear on production models in some markets though still illegal here.

Infiniti QX Inspiration concept - 2019 Detroit auto show

The interior of the Qs Inspiration is said to follow a minimalist theme and feature two distinct zones: one a cockpit focused on the driver to emphasize the sporty nature of the concept and the other a relaxing rear compartment with plenty of legroom.

Infiniti's first electric car is due in 2021 and will likely be the SUV. Its arrival will kick off an electrification transformation at the Japanese brand which expects more than 50 percent of its sales worldwide to be made up of electrified cars (i.e. hybrids and EVs) by 2025.

Battery-electric models based on Infiniti's new platform are expected to offer a maximum 400 horsepower and about 300 miles of range. There will also be gasoline-electric models, known as series hybrids, where an internal-combustion engine is used purely to generate electricity for the electric motors. Infiniti and its parent Nissan have branded this e-Power.

We'll have all the details soon as the Shanghai auto show starts April 16. To learn about other vehicles set to appear at the Chinese show, head to our dedicated hub.