It appears De Tomaso isn't the only classic Italian sports car brand in the process of revival.

Autocar reported Monday there's a mission underway to revive Bizzarrini, a sports car brand founded by legendary engineer Giotto Bizzarrini in the 1960s.

The revival effort is backed by London-based Pegasus Brands, which operates a number of luxury car dealerships in the United Kingdom, Switzerland and the Middle East, and is headed former Aston Martin executives Ulrich Bez and Christopher Sheppard.

Bez previously served as CEO of Aston Martin and at Bizzarrini has been appointed chairman. Sheppard was in charge of Aston Martin's Middle East and North Africa regions and at Bizzarrini serves as CEO.

It isn't clear what the new Bizzarrini has planned, with the company's website only featuring some of Bizzarrini's classic models together with the message “coming soon.” It also isn't clear if Bizzarrini himself is involved in the project, though at 94 years of age it's unlikely he would have much involvement even if linked to the project.

In case you need reminding, Bizzarrini worked for the likes of Alfa Romeo and Ferrari in the 1950s and '60s, including handling development of the Ferrari 250 GTO, before starting his own eponymous outfit in 1964. The original company only operated for five years, during which time it launched a handful of sports cars and race cars including the Chevrolet-powered 5300 GT Strada (shown above) and P538S. In the decades that followed the original company's demise, we've seen a handful of Bizzarrini-badged concept cars emerge, the most recent being 2005's GT Strada 4.1.