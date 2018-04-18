2018 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet coming with 5.2-liter supercharged V-8

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for 2018 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet drag race car Enlarge Photo

It was 50 years ago that Ford dealer and racer Bob Tasca came out with the original Mustang Cobra Jet. Now Ford is preparing to unveil a 50th anniversary special based on the sixth-generation Mustang.

Ford on Wednesday released a teaser for the new 2018 Mustang Cobra Jet and confirmed the dedicated drag racer will come with a 5.2-liter supercharged V-8. Yes, the same configuration destined for the new Mustang Shelby GT500 super muscle car.

Ford says the engine will make the new Cobra Jet the most powerful yet. It will also make it the quickest built by the factory, with the car said to be capable of running the quarter-mile in the 8.0-second bracket while topping 150 mph.

1968 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet Enlarge Photo

Beyond the engine, the new Cobra Jet will benefit from unique four-link rear suspension with drag race-specific coil-overs. There will also be a Ford 9-inch solid rear axle from Strange Engineering, NHRA-certified roll cage, Racetech FIA seats, and specially designed Weld Racing wheels with 50th anniversary badging.

Like previous Cobra Jets, the 2018 model has been designed to be legal for National Hot Rod Association drag racing, along with several National Mustang Racers Association and National Muscle Car Association classes.

Order books open this summer, and while pricing hasn't been announced we expect the starting price to lie close to the $100k figure of the previous model. Customers will be able to select Race Red or Oxford White to mimic Tasca's 1968 original. And just 68 will be built as yet another nod to the original.