Nissan's Frontier midsize pickup was redesigned for 2022 but an updated version is just around the corner.

Revealed on Monday, the 2025 Nissan Frontier reaches showrooms later this summer with a fresh new look, increased towing capacity, and new in-car technology. The Frontier's 6-foot bed option will also be made more widely available.

The 2025 Frontier can easily be spotted by its new front end which features revised designs for the front fascia and grille, plus a new tailgate finisher for the rugged PRO-X and PRO-4X models. New 17-inch wheels and the new exterior color Afterburn Orange also make the cut.

Inside, there's new dashboard trim, a telescopic-adjusting steering wheel, and sliding rear window standard across the range, and a four-way power-adjustable front passenger seat made standard on more models. Most models now also come standard with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen whereas previously a 9.0-inch screen was the biggest option. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.

For off-roaders, the PRO-4X is the way to go. It only comes with part-time four-wheel drive, like the rest of the Frontier range, but includes an electronic locking differential, Bilstein off-road suspension components, and all-terrain tires as standard. New for 2025 is an enhanced surround-view camera system with an Off-Road Mode that functions at speeds of up to 12 mph.

For fans of luxury, there's the SL model which comes standard with leather trim front and rear, a heated leather steering wheel, a wireless phone charger, and a Fender premium audio system with 10 speakers. It also has extra electronic driver-assist features including the surround-view camera system and traffic sign recognition.

No change has been made to the Frontier's standard 3.8-liter V-6, which offers a peak 310 hp and is mated exclusively to a 9-speed automatic transmission. However, towing capacity is around 500 pounds higher for all models and configurations compared to the 2024 Frontier, with the maximum tow rating now 7,150 pounds, up from 6,640 pounds previously.

The 2025 Frontier reaches dealerships later this summer. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch.

The updates should help Nissan's midsize pickup stay fresh in the face of the arrival of newer competition including the redesigned 2024 Ford Ranger and 2024 Toyota Tacoma.

Nissan is also known to be working on a 1-ton pickup truck for North America. The new truck will be built in Mexico and developed jointly with Mitsubishi, though timing is uncertain. Both Nissan and Mitsubishi have said separately they are also working on electric pickup trucks, though details are lacking.