A restored matching-numbers 1971 Porsche 914/6 Targa once owned by Motorsports Hall of Fame member Chip Ganassi is being offered at Bonhams’ Amelia Island Auction on March 2, 2023. Bonhams estimates the Porsche 914/6 will sell for $100,000 to $125,000, and its pedigree is backed up by a Porsche Certificate of Authenticity and extensive restoration receipts totaling more than $38,950.

1971 Porsche 914/6 Targa

This 914/6 was manufactured in May 1971 and delivered new to Mr. Vernon W. Gurzenoa of Somerset, Pennsylvania on July 20, 1971, with a mere 30 miles on the odometer. It is unknown how long Mr. Gurzenoa owned the Porsche, but service records from the original maintenance booklet indicate the 914/6 was serviced at the same Pittsburgh Porsche dealership from new until recorded service stopped being documented in the booklet after 56,600 miles.

1971 Porsche 914/6 Targa

“Eventually, the Porsche made its way into the hands of former racing driver and race team owner, Mr. Chip Ganassi,” the listing states. “Being the team owner of Chip Ganassi Racing and a member of the Motorsports Hall of Fame means the staff and headquarters would be fully prepared to handle a nut and bolt restoration on a car. That is exactly what the Chip Ganassi Racing team did, they completed a full restoration for their legendary owner in the car’s original color combination. The restoration is documented with photos in the CD which is included in the file for this vehicle.”

1971 Porsche 914/6 Targa 1971 Porsche 914/6 Targa

Chip Ganassi founded Chip Ganassi Racing in 1990 and, in the ensuing decades, the Indianapolis-based team has competed in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series, IndyCar, FIA World Endurance Championship, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and Extreme E. His teams have won 21 championships in various racing disciplines, and his extensive list of achievements as a team owner include five Indianapolis 500 wins plus victories at the 2011 24 Hours of Le Mans, 2010 Daytona 500 and the 2010 Brickyard 400. Ganassi is the first team owner to have Daytona 500, Indianapolis 500, Brickyard 400 and 24 Hours of Daytona victories within the same 12-month span.

1971 Porsche 914/6 Targa 1,991cc SOHC flat-six engine 1971 Porsche 914/6 Targa VIN plate

This matching-numbers 914/6 is chassis No. 9141430383 and is powered by the original 1,991cc SOHC flat-six (Engine No. 6414137) with twin carburetors that produced a factory-rated 111 bhp at 5,800 rpm when new. The engine was overhauled during current ownership. This 914/6 features a matching-numbers five-speed manual transmission, four-wheel disc brakes and four-wheel independent suspension.

Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, CD with restoration documentation, original maintenance booklet

Bonhams’ Amelia Island Auction is scheduled for March 2nd, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (EST)

This article, written by David P. Castro, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.