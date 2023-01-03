Alfa Romeo celebrated the new year by teasing a mystery model. Rumors point to it being the supercar hinted at by Alfa Romeo boss Jean-Philippe Imparato last summer. The supercar, possibly called the 6C, is meant to be a swan song for the internal-combustion engine as Alfa Romeo switches to a full-electric lineup later in the decade.

China's Zeekr 001 may have dethroned the Lucid Air as the new EV range king. The performance hatch has been updated for 2023, and among the updates is an available 140-kwh battery from CATL, which is claimed to deliver more than 600 miles of range. Which is the range king? We won't know unless the car comes here, as the ratings systems in the U.S. and China differ.

Ken Block, the founder of DC Shoes and the Hoonigan racing team, died on Monday at the age of 55. The cause of death was a snowmobile accident that took place near Block's ranch in Woodland, Utah.

