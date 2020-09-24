Geely on Wednesday unveiled a modular EV platform destined for models spawned across the automaker's portfolio of brands, which include Lynk & Co., Polestar, Proton and Volvo.

The new platform is called the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), and it was demonstrated in a small fastback sedan from Lynk & Co. dubbed the Zero Concept (shown below). The striking concept is set to spawn a production model in 2021.

Other models to be based on the SEA platform will be announced at a later date. Geely, which describes the SEA platform as “open-source,” is also keen to supply the platform to other automakers.

For its current electric cars like the Volvo XC40 Recharge and Polestar 2, Geely relies on an electrified version of the Compact Modular Architecture originally developed with Volvo for internal-combustion cars. The SEA platform is Geely's first dedicated EV platform.

Lynk & Co. Zero Concept

The platform is capable of spawning models from the subcompact segment right through to the mid-size segment, as well as car, SUV and light commercial body styles. A range of over 400 miles is possible, according to Geely, and there's the potential to expand this as battery technology improves.

Geely is also working with Intel-owned image-recognition company Mobileye to integrate advanced electronic driver-assist features, including some self-driving features. Vehicles based on the platform can be fitted with Mobileye's SuperVision surround-view system which uses multiple cameras and sensor technology coupled with map data to provide highly accurate driver-assist features such as automatic emergency braking, and—as the technology develops—full self-driving capability.

“This is a highly scalable pure electric architecture that will allow us to make best-in-class vehicles with leading dynamics, connectivity, intelligence and shared functionality in very high volumes that will bring zero-emission transportation to many more consumers,” Kent Bollevan, Geely's head of advanced vehicle architectures, said in a statement.

Both the SEA platform and Lynk & Co. Zero Concept will make their formal debut Saturday at Auto China 2020 in Beijing.