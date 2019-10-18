Have you ever thought about drifting a vehicle with seven of your friends along for the ride? Probably not but Hyundai has explored the possibility nevertheless and the result looks like a lot of fun.

The Korean automaker tapped its Australian division to build a one-off drift machine for the World Time Attack Challenge racing festival currently on in Sydney, with the 8-seat Hyundai iMax minivan selected as the donor.

The result is this iMax N, which Hyundai has nicknamed the Drift Bus. Inspiration for the vehicle came from a photo of a potential iMax N that surfaced earlier this year as an April Fools' prank, but there's nothing funny about the performance modifications made on this actual vehicle.

The standard 4-cylinder was replaced by a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 tuned to deliver over 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. The iMax's front-wheel-drive layout was also swapped out for a drift-appropriate rear-wheel-drive setup incorporating a mechanical rear differential. Hyundai quotes a 0-60 mph time of less than 5.0 seconds.

Other modifications include adjustable dampers, an active exhaust, 19-inch wheels, and a full aero kit. Impressively, the vehicle also has an ideal 50:50 weight destribution, according to Hyundai.

The World Time Attack Challenge runs until Friday at the Sydney Motorsport Park. The iMax N will contest three competitions during event: the Clubsprint Class for outright lap times; the Flying 500 for acceleration performance; and the Drifting Cup for sideways driving ability.