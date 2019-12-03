A championship-winning Ferrari Formula One car driven by Michael Schumacher went under the hammer on Saturday during RM Sotheby's auction coinciding with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The final bid came in at $5.9 million and after adding the applicable buyer's fee the final price paid for the car was $6,643,750. A previous auction of a Schumacher F1 car, the one he drove in the 2001 season, sold for $7.5 million at an auction in 2017.

A portion of the proceeds of the latest sale will go to a wonderful cause, the Keep Fighting foundation established by Schumacher's family after the legendary racing driver's 2013 skiing accident that left him with serious head injuries. Schumacher has been out of the public eye ever since but the foundation is continuing his charitable work.

The car is the F2002 bearing chassis number 219, the one Schumacher drove in multiple races in the 2002 season, including to victory at grands prix held in Austria, France and San Marino. He never finished a race that season lower than second.

Michael Schumacher at the 2002 Formula One French Grand Prix

The performance of chassis no. 219 helped Schumacher score the fifth of his seven F1 titles. Incredibly, Schumacher clinched the title with six races to go, making it the quickest any driver has ever locked down the Drivers' Championship title. That same year, Ferrari also secured the Constructors' title.

After the French Grand Prix, chassis no. 219 was used as a test car, and Ferrari retired it after the season. Since then, it's moved to numerous different private collections around the globe. It will now head back to Ferrari for a rebuild of its engine and transmission. Once the work is complete, it will be formally handed over to its new owner at Ferrari's Fiorano test track.

A 1992 Benetton B192 F1 car driven by Schumacher was also sold at the RM Sotheby's auction for $725,000, while a 1982 Ferrari 126 C2 F1 car driven by Mario Andretti to his final podium finish fetched $1.9 million.

The most expensive sale of the day wasn't a former race car, however. The honor goes to the Pagani Zonda Aether which fetched $6.05 million, finally going for $6,812,000 when you include the buyer's fee.