Following former Renault-Nissan head Carlos Ghosn's abrupt fall from grace this past November, the embattled executive is ready to "tell the truth."

Ghosn made the statement via a new verified Twitter account on Tuesday. The New York Times first reported on the tweet Wednesday. Ghosn also said he will hold a press conference on April 11 to share his story, making the announcement in English and Japanese.

I'm getting ready to tell the truth about what's happening. Press conference on Thursday, April 11. — Carlos Ghosn カルロス・ゴーン (@carlosghosn) April 3, 2019

The executive was arrested on Nov. 19 and was accused of underreporting income with financial regulators. Other accusations included transferring personal investment losses onto Nissan's company books and misusing company funds to purchase properties across the globe.

Ghosn quickly became a hero in the automotive industry after he turned Nissan around from the brink of disaster in the late 1990s. Renault injected billions of dollars into the company, and eventually Ghosn paved the way for a wide-ranging alliance between the Japanese and French automakers. In 2016, the Renault-Nissan alliance added Mitsubishi. His legacy of creating model partnerships crashed down following his alleged wrongdoings that trace back at least until 2010.

The former executive has continued to deny all crimes and said in his first court appearance in January that he always acted "honorably and legally." Rumors have swirled that Nissan executives potentially set the Brazilian executive up for failure as he proposed merging Renault and Nissan. Ghosn even suggested that Nissan executives ousted him in fear of a merger. Nissan has also blamed its former CEO and chairman for a lack of corporate governance and accused Ghosn of having too much power that made it hard for internal watchdogs to find suspicious activity.

Since his arrest, Ghosn has been removed as chairman of Nissan and Mitsubishi. In January, he also stepped down as CEO and chairman of Renault. After spending months in a Japanese prison, he's currently free on bail.