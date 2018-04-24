Cars to be banned from New York's Central Park





New York City skyline (by Flickr user AngMoKio) Enlarge Photo

The scenery of Central Park will soon be car-free after Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the changes coming in a few months. In the process, Central Park, one of New York City's largest green spaces for urban dwellers, will transform to become a place simply for pedestrians.

The New York Times reported on Friday that traffic will cease to flow through the park starting June 27. However, 65th, 79th, 86th and 97th Streets will remain open. The streets run below the park to keep traffic flowing from one side of Manhatten to the other.

City officials, who have considered London-style congestion charges in the past, will still permit emergency and Parks Department vehicles into the park, while pedicabs and horse-drawn carriages will also be allowed. The officials believe the impact on traffic flow will be minimal and New York police will be on hand the first few weeks to help with the traffic flow adjustment.

The announcement comes as major cities continuously suffer from gridlock and congestion problems. Meanwhile, the concept of owning and driving a vehicle continues to shift in today's modern automobile industry. Ride- and car-sharing services have changed the way people move about many cities, and NYC is no different. Many residents have ditched cars altogether.

Some individuals aren't particularly happy about the decision, though. While runners and cyclists celebrated the news, cab drivers complained Central Park was a place to escape traffic.