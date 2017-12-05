Before BMW builds a prototype it builds a pretertype

Dec 5, 2017

2018 BMW M5 equipped with BMW M Performance Parts

2018 BMW M5 equipped with BMW M Performance Parts

Enlarge Photo

For an automaker to embark on a new car or other project isn't a simple task. Foremost, it costs money, and developing a car isn't exactly inexpensive. So, BMW has a new way of doing things: it builds "pretertypes" before a prototype. 

Rainer Daude, head of BMW's forward-looking technology office, coined the term and told Automotive News (subscription required) at the 2017 Los Angeles auto show that it helps gauge interest before a program is in too deep. He also gave an example of a pretertype: a battery trailer to extend the ranges of its electric cars. 

The company will sometimes build the pretertype out of paper or simply sketch it and show it to the public in a quiet setting to see if an idea is just right or way off. Designers sketched out the battery trailer, even including an option for a sleeping area, and showed visitors at the exhibition center in its Munich, Germany, headquarters.

In this case, it was a hard no, Daude said. "Asians were polite, Europeans were more direct, but the response was the same: No one liked it," he said.

BMW wants to use the pretertype stage to help it innovate quickly, and fail even quicker as industry competition heats up with electric cars and range-extending technology. Failure isn't always bad, and the pre-prototype of sorts saved the company time, money, and effort in the long run.

Come to think of it, we're curious to see what a BMW trailer with a sleeping quarters actually looked like.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Jaguar F-Type first drive review: fulfilling the mission 2018 Jaguar F-Type first drive review: fulfilling the mission
2020 BMW 8-Series spy shots and video 2020 BMW 8-Series spy shots and video
2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 actually wasn't planned 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 actually wasn't planned
Porsche added 911 GT3 Touring package as reaction to 911 R flippers Porsche added 911 GT3 Touring package as reaction to 911 R flippers
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.