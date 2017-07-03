Lexus RX L, Porsche 911 GT2 RS, Tesla Model 3: Today’s Car News

Jul 3, 2017
Tesla Model 3 design prototype - reveal event - March 2016

Tesla Model 3 design prototype - reveal event - March 2016

Lexus looks set to finally introduce an RX with third-row seats. We’ve already spied a prototype, and the latest reports out of Japan claim the 3-row, 7-seat crossover SUV will bow in October at the 2017 Tokyo auto show.

Porsche has unleashed a new generation of its 911 GT2 RS, aka the Widow Maker. The 700-horsepower, rear-wheel-drive machine starts deliveries in late 2018 and is predicted to be the fastest production car around the Nürburgring.

Tesla has locked in the date for the first deliveries of its Model 3. The company, which took some risks to get to production quicker, expects the first of the cars to be completed on Friday.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

3-row, 7-seat Lexus RX L to debut at 2017 Tokyo auto show?

Meet the most powerful road-going 911 ever: the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Tesla Model 3 deliveries start July 28, first production model due Friday

Rear-wheel steering could radically change pickup trucks and SUVs

Dartz's bonkers Black Alligator debuts at start of 2017 Gumball 3000 rally

Montana solar-power law rigging caught on live video, regrettably

This is the watch you get when you buy a 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

2018 Chevrolet Cruze review

2018 Nissan Leaf teased ahead of September 6 reveal

Utility V2G test with BMW shows electric cars can aid the grid

