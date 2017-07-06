Hyundai’s swanky new Azera ruled out for US

Jul 6, 2017
2018 Hyundai Azera (Korean spec)

The latest generation of Hyundai’s Azera sedan won’t be sold in the United States.

The automaker has confirmed that the Azera is being discontinued in the U.S., which means the 2017 model year is the final year for the nameplate in these parts.

The latest Azera, known as a Grandeur in most of the markets where it's sold, has taken on a decidedly more upmarket look and feel.

2018 Genesis G80 Sport

2018 Genesis G80 Sport

And even though the car is still based on a front-wheel drive platform, no doubt some potential buyers of the similar sized Genesis G80 might have viewed the Azera as a better value. The G80 certainly doesn’t need any more competition, especially given falling demand for sedans.

You will still be able to buy the Azera’s mechanical package, though. Hyundai sister brand Kia is offering it in the latest Cadenza which comes with a 3.3-liter V-6 powering the front wheels via an 8-speed automatic.

In other Hyundai news, there won’t be a 2018 Veloster. Hyundai dealers will continue selling 2017 examples instead. This is likely in preparation for a redesigned Veloster arriving for 2019.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2018 Hyundai Azera (Korean spec)
Hyundai's swanky new Azera ruled out for US
