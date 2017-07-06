Mercedes X-Class teased, Dodge Durango SRT priced, BMW X3 M spied: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-Benz has announced the reveal date for its new X-Class, and to build the excitement the automaker dropped a teaser video offering a few glimpses at the upcoming mid-size pickup truck. Sadly, there are no plans to bring it to the United States.

Dodge’s new Durango SRT is one of the fastest, most powerful SUVs on the market—and it has a usable third row. We now have the all-important pricing details.

BMW has just revealed its third-generation X3 and this time around a high-performance X3 M will be joining the range. A prototype for the X3 M has been spotted and reveals a few new details.

