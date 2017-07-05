Volvo electric strategy, Porsche Cayenne spy shots, BMW i8 Roadster teaser: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Every new Volvo will feature some form of electrification from 2019. We’re talking mild hybrids, plug-in hybrids and pure electric cars. According to Volvo, it’s what customers are demanding.

Our latest spy shots of Porsche’s new Cayenne are the most revealing yet. The third-generation SUV features evolutionary styling, although it does appear to be taking on quite a bold look up front.

BMW has teased its new i8 Roadster. The convertible version of the i8 plug-in hybrid sports car debuts in 2018, and in addition to its roofless design it should also bring a boost in horsepower and pure electric range.

