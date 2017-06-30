Meet the most powerful road-going 911 ever: the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Jun 30, 2017

2018 Porsche GT2 RS

Porsche just took the wraps off its most powerful 911 street car thus far at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS makes 700 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque from its twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-6, spinning through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and powering the rear wheels only. Porsche estimates that the GT2 RS will do the 0-60 mph dash in 2.7 seconds.

The new 911 GT2 RS owns a few other superlatives for Porsche, too.

CHECK OUT: The new Porsche 911 GT2 RS sounds brutal

The ultra-wide Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 325/30ZR21 tires are the widest gumballs ever fitted to a Porsche 911. The optional magnesium wheels are among the lightest ever produced for the sports car, and help it achieve its top speed of more than 211 mph. Its titanium exhaust is among the lightest ever made by Porsche; it cuts 15 pounds from the current Turbo S setup.

One "best" that the GT2 RS doesn't own yet: the quickest lap around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. According to GT2 Chief Engineer Andreas Preuninger, the Porsche should lap the famed circuit faster than the Lamborghini Huracán Performante's 6:52.01 former record.

ALSO SEE: 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS first drive review: The bargain 911

"If both cars are coming straight from the dealership, I'm sure we can beat them," Preuninger said.

The GT2 RS also will offer a $31,000 Weissach package that cuts the sports car's weight by 40 pounds with carbon anti-roll bars, magnesium wheels, and a carbon-fiber trunk lid.

Most of the models are likely spoken for, but the privilege of driving one of the world's fastest cars will set you back $294,250. Porsche is taking orders now, and deliveries are set for the first quarter of 2018.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on FacebookTwitter and YouTube.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2018 Porsche GT2 RS
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Jaguar hints at 575-horsepower XJR Jaguar hints at 575-horsepower XJR
2017 Chevrolet Silverado HD first drive review: playing with John Deere equipment in the adult sandbox 2017 Chevrolet Silverado HD first drive review: playing with John Deere equipment in the adult sandbox
Meet the most powerful road-going 911 ever: the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Meet the most powerful road-going 911 ever: the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
2018 Nissan Leaf reveal coming September 6 2018 Nissan Leaf reveal coming September 6
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.