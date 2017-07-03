This is the watch you get when you buy a 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Porsche on Friday unveiled a new 911 GT2 RS.

The 700-horsepower track superstar is the fastest, most powerful 911 in the nameplate’s history. It’s even tipped to be faster than the Lamborghini Huracán Performante which currently holds the Nürburgring production car record with a time of 6:52.01.

Porsche is expected to build just 1,000 examples of the car, and given the way these limited edition cars have been appreciating in value in recent years all 1,000 are almost certainly accounted for. But it’s not just a limited edition car the lucky few signing up for the GT2 RS will receive. Porsche is including a limited edition watch as part of the deal.

Porsche turned to its Porsche Design lifestyle and accessories division to craft a special watch for the car’s owners. The resulting watch is called the Porsche Design 911 GT2 RS Chronograph, and it’s the first watch from Porsche Design whose clock movement was developed in-house. The process took over three years.

Housed within a titanium case, the movement’s caliber 01.200 includes a flyback function, a load-path-optimized movement bridge and an official COSC certificate of authenticity. Naturally, there are also elements inspired by the latest GT2 RS. These include the tungsten winding rotor which is modeled on the wheel pattern of the car, the displays that match the design of the tacho, and the clock face which is made from carbon fiber, just like some of the car’s body.

Deliveries of the GT2 RS commence in the fourth quarter. It arrives as a 2018 model and is priced from $294,250.