Land Rover open to Bentayga-baiting Range Rover model

Bread-and-butter automakers aren't the only ones cashing in on the market's SUV craze. Even luxury brands with no history of sport utility vehicles have found success in offering posh, high-riding utility vehicles. Case in point: Bentley.

The Bentley Bentayga has been a smash hit for the brand and rival Land Rover believes there's room within its portfolio to legitimately take on the ultra-luxury SUV. Speaking to Automotive News Europe (subscription required), Gerry McGovern, Land Rover design chief, said he is completely open to the idea of an even more opulent Land Rover Range Rover. "Why not? We've realized that the Range Rover has got this big expanse across its price range, so it's not a very big step to get into Bentayga country," he said.

Currently, the most expensive Land Rover is the long-wheelbase Range Rover, which stickers for $140,995. A Bentley Bentayga starts at $229,100, for comparison.

The most recent comments echo what McGovern has said in the past: Range Rover has in no way "reached its ceiling in terms of price." He also stated he'd like to expand the number of models bearing the Range Rover badge. Currently, Land Rover sells the Range Rover, Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Sport, and Range Rover Velar.

As for how additional Range Rover vehicles would be positioned, McGovern doesn't believe model overlap is a problem, specifically when looking at the size of upcoming products. "I would argue you could have two Range Rovers exactly the same size but if they had two personalities then they would both have equal appeal but to different customers," he said.

And McGovern is confident a more upscale Range Rover would be more than enough to sway Bentayga buyers to his brand. "Bentley doesn't have the pedigree and authenticity in that particular sector. We've got unquestionable pedigree," he noted.

