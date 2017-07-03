Dartz's bonkers Black Alligator debuts at start of 2017 Gumball 3000 rally

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Dartz used the start of the 2017 Gumball 3000 rally in Riga, Latvia to premiere its Black Alligator.

The SUV is the latest creation from Dartz’s Prombron brand, and its debut in Riga is fitting considering the Latvian capital is home to Dartz.

What exactly is the Black Alligator? The SUV, and its stretched sibling, the Black Shark (yes, there is an even bigger version), are the first members of the Prombron PRVY range which replaces the more extreme Prombron Kombat range.

Dartz Prombron Black Shark

And in case you were wondering, the names are inspired by the Kamov Ka-50 and Ka-52 Russian military helicopters, nicknamed the Black Shark and Alligator, respectively.

Dartz decided to develop the Prombron PRVY range for customers seeking a truly bonkers SUV but aren’t quite ready to step up to one of the Kombats. In keeping with this with philosophy, Dartz decided to use one of the world’s most comfortable SUVs, the Mercedes-Benz GLS, specifically the GLS63 from Mercedes-AMG, as its starting point. You’ll also notice headlights from a Jeep Grand Cherokee and taillights from a Land Rover Range Rover.

Dartz then went about upping the luxury and performance. The company boasts that the process is like melding a GLS with a Mercedes-Maybach S600. The standard body is composed of Kevlar and carbon fiber but Dartz also offers an armor protection option in which case the body is made from Kevlar-coated titanium.

Dartz Department of Opulence

Power comes from the GLS63’s 5.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, albeit with outputs ranging from 760 to as much as 1,600 horsepower. Among the upgrades are high-flow intake and exhaust systems, stronger engine internals, larger turbochargers, and a reinforced transmission.

Of course, everything is customizable. Dartz has even launched the standalone Department of Opulence to cater to the various demands of its well-heeled customers. For example, one customer has commissioned the design of a steering wheel with buttons made from gold, a center hub adorned with almost 300 black diamonds, and stingray skin grips with a caviar-like finish.

If you have to know the price, Dartz says it’s somewhere in the seven figures, and the company will happily accept cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Etherium as payment. The company doesn’t like to reveal pricing out of courtesy of not making owners of other high-end vehicles feel envious. As Dartz founder Leonard F. Yankelovich often quips, a Bugatti owner will feel “like a beggar” standing next to a Dartz.