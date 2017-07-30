Dartz's newest SUV immortalized in "Grand Theft Auto V"





No matter what becomes of every example of Dartz's Black Alligator luxury SUV, it will forever live on in the digital world.

That's because the SUV has been forever immortalized in "Grand Theft Auto V." The bonkers SUV is available in the game's "Gunrunning" update.

Dartz recently posted video of the digital recreation running about the game's fictional Los Santos streets. In the digital realm, it's called the HVY Nightshark, but its purpose is more or less the same: sit as an expression of ultimate luxury and capability.

Dartz Prombron Black Alligator Enlarge Photo

In the real world, the Dartz Black Alligator—and its larger Black Shark sibling—is based on the Mercedes-AMG GLS63. From there, Dartz outfits the SUV with unique body elements made of Kevlar and carbon fiber and absolutely outrageous luxury components. One customer requested the SUV's steering wheel be adorned with gold buttons and black diamonds; Dartz happily obliged.

With that in mind, it seems like a proper ride for players of "Grand Theft Auto V," a game where money, fast cars, and thievery is rewarded. However, GTA's HVY Nightshark features one notable extra over the real-world Black Alligator: it's fitted with machine guns. Again, proper "Grand Theft Auto" attire, if we do say so.

Dartz doesn't publish prices for its Black Alligator or Black Shark SUVs, but the company says they start in the seven figure range. Picking up a used copy of "Grand Theft Auto V" is much, much cheaper if you want to experience the downright bonkers SUV.