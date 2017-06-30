2018 Nissan Leaf reveal coming September 6

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Nissan has locked in the reveal date for its next-generation Leaf.

The covers will come off on September 6 with a formal debut likely to follow at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show on later that month.

We’ve been spying prototypes for months and in May Nissan released the first teaser shot. The teaser gave us a look at the design of the car’s headlight which appears to feature LED projectors.

Look for elements borrowed from Nissan’s IDS concept car unveiled at the 2015 Tokyo auto show, such as the V-Motion grille and floating roof. The size and shape should remain similar to the current model.

We also know a little about some of the technology that will be included. The new Leaf will come with a self-driving feature as part of Nissan’s ProPilot suite of electronic driver aids. The feature will be capable of assisting drivers in acceleration, braking and steering during “single-lane driving” on highways.

The current Leaf with its 107-mile range is now well behind rivals such as the Chevrolet Bolt EV and upcoming Tesla Model 3. Based on previous hints from Nissan, the maximum range on the new Leaf will likely be between 200 and 250 miles. We say maximum range as this time around the Leaf is expected to offer multiple range options.

Though the Leaf doesn’t get much attention, it’s still the best-selling electric car in the world with more than 260,000 examples sold since its launch in 2009. We suspect the new model will be even more popular given the recent increases in demand and government incentives for electric cars around the globe.