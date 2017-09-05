Report: the current Nissan Z will soldier on for at least a couple more years

Sep 5, 2017

2018 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition

For Nissan Z-car fans hoping for an all-new version of their favorite sports car, it appears that a longer wait is in order. The latest news indicates that the current Nissan 370Z will stick around for at least a couple more years.

According to Motoring, former Nissan Australia managing director Richard Emery provided a bit of insight into the current Z car, and it's clear the car is still not much of a priority for the brand“Even we don’t know,” he said. “And we would know if there was something pending, so there’s nothing pending. Not anytime soon.”

The comments follow up the most recent report in April of this year. At that time, Christian Meunier, senior vice president of Nissan Sales, Marketing, and Operations said the 370Z "is not a priority for us." before adding “I hope we can make a successor."

A lot of rumors have swirled around the 370Z. Notably, Nissan was supposedly poised to introduce a new Z-car concept at the 2017 Tokyo motor show. Although Emery didn't comment on the possibility of a new concept car, it doesn't sound like Nissan has something planned for Tokyo after all. The concept was presumed to preview the next-generation Nissan Z ahead of the sports car's 50th anniversary in 2019.

Nissan Gripz concept, 2015 Frankfurt Auto Show

Nissan Gripz concept, 2015 Frankfurt Auto Show

Enlarge Photo
Nissan IDx Nismo Concept - 2013 Tokyo Motor Show live photos

Nissan IDx Nismo Concept - 2013 Tokyo Motor Show live photos

Enlarge Photo
Nissan IDx Nismo Concept - 2013 Tokyo Motor Show live photos

Nissan IDx Nismo Concept - 2013 Tokyo Motor Show live photos

Enlarge Photo

Additionally, it's been rumored the Z will take the form of a sporty SUV like the Gripz or become a lighter sports car akin to the IDx concept. Meunier also said Nissan is committed to developing its halo car, the GT-R, over the Z.

For now, the 370Z will soldier on with minimal changes. Most recently, Nissan introduced a Heritage Edition as part of light 2018 model year updates, which include a high-performance clutch from Exedy for models equipped with the standard 6-speed manual.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2018 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Ferrari reveals one-off LaFerrari Aperta built for charity Ferrari reveals one-off LaFerrari Aperta built for charity
British start-up Alcraft aims to build an electric shooting brake British start-up Alcraft aims to build an electric shooting brake
2018 Aston Martin Vantage spy shots and video 2018 Aston Martin Vantage spy shots and video
Report: the current Nissan Z will soldier on for at least a couple more years Report: the current Nissan Z will soldier on for at least a couple more years
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.