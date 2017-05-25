BMW 8-Series concept leaked

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Photos of BMW’s new concept previewing a modern 8-Series coupe have leaked ahead of the formal debut on Friday at the 2017 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

The shots, which surfaced on Wednesday on Belgian website AutoTijd, show a very modern and edgy design, plus a much more aggressive take on the signature BMW shark nose front end than we’re used to seeing. It will be interesting to see if fans take to the new elements such as the plunging hood, angular kidney grille and stubby rear.

Prototypes for the new 8-Series coupe show a milder execution of these themes. BMW is also out testing an 8-Series Convertible, and it’s possible we’ll see a fastback sedan at some point. The latter, if built, would likely be referred to as an 8-Series Gran Coupe.

2020 BMW 8-Series spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The 8-Series will replace BMW’s 6-Series which is already no longer available as a coupe. BMW has confirmed the reveal will take place in 2018. We’ll likely see it on sale in 2019, as a 2020 model

All BMW is willing to say about the car is that it will provide a blend of sporty dynamics and luxury. CEO Harald Krüger described it as a “true luxury sports coupe” and a “slice of pure automotive fascination.”

The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este kicks off on Friday on the shores of Italy’s Lake Como and runs until May 28. For more of our coverage on the event, head to our dedicated hub.