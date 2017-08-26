BMW M5, Ferrari Portofino, final Dodge Viper: This Week’s Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 BMW M5 Enlarge Photo

There’s a new BMW M5, one like we’ve never seen before. With power shuttled to all four wheels, it's a massive departure from M5 tradition. The rest of the car is quite familiar, though.

2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Enlarge Photo

Volkswagen finally revealed its T-Roc, a vehicle first previewed by a concept of the same name in 2014. Sadly, VW won’t sell the T-Roc in the United States. Instead we’ll get another pint-sized SUV most likely called a T-Cross.

1964 Shelby Cobra 427 Daytona Coupe goes back into production Enlarge Photo

The Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe is the stuff of legend. Just six original examples were built, though thankfully enthusiasts can still experience the car through officially licensed examples. It turns out Carroll Shelby was planning an even more extreme version during the 1960s. It never entered production but now Shelby American plans to build six of them.

Ferrari Portofino Enlarge Photo

Ferrari replaced the California T with the new Portofino. Still a hardtop convertible that is a GT at its core, the slinky two-door ditches the California T's softer looks for an angrier presence.

Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta built for Horacio Pagani Enlarge Photo

Pagani just can't bring itself to kill the Zonda, and that’s not a bad thing. Despite having built "the last Zonda ever," the Italian marque just unveiled the Zonda HP Barchetta. It was built for the man who founded and owns Pagani.

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Concept Enlarge Photo

Volkswagen is bringing back the bus, albeit with electric power. It will be based on the I.D. Buzz concept which we recently had the chance to drive.

2019 Hyundai Veloster N spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Hyundai recently revealed the i30 N, the first model from its new N performance division. Soon, a Veloster N will join the ranks, a prototype for which we spied this week.

Final Dodge Viper ever built at Connor Avenue Assembly Plant Enlarge Photo

It’s a sad month for Dodge Viper fans. Production of the car was scheduled to end on August 31, but the last example has already been built. It’s a Viper GTS finished in red. Fiat Chrysler plans to keep it for its heritage collection.