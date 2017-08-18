The last Dodge Viper has rolled off the assembly line

Follow Joel Add to circle



Final Dodge Viper ever built at Connor Avenue Assembly Plant Enlarge Photo

We knew this day was coming, but that doesn't make it any easier. The final Dodge Viper ever built has now rolled off the Conner Avenue assembly line.

Chrysler executive Ralph Gilles took to Instagram to post photos of the finals cars coming off the assembly line. In one photo, Gilles stands in front of a yellow Viper ACR with black stripes, and behind that is a red Viper, which is the final Snake ever built.

Gilles says in the comments of his Instagram post that the red car, the final car, will be owned by FCA and put into the heritage collection.

When asked if the Viper died due to slow sales, Gilles told his Instagram followers that wasn't the case, and that "it sold well over the last couple of years at a great mix of mostly ACRs in the last 15 months."

The Viper's death has to do with safety regulations that are going into effect, specifically, a new ejection mitigation regulation airbag that won't fit in the current car's packaging, according to Gilles.

Viper fans crowdfunded a Nürburgring record attempt that resulted in an unofficial time of 7:03.45 back in July.

With the Viper production officially slated to end on August 31, 2017, and the last car being built the week of August 14, there's plenty of time for the crew to wind down things at Conner.

Thanks for the memories over the years, sweet Viper.