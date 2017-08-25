Toyota Supra manual, VW I.D. Buzz for production, reborn Chevy Blazer: The Week In Reverse

Aug 25, 2017

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Concept

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Concept

Enlarge Photo

The 2019 Toyota Supra might get a manual after all; VW announced it will build the I.D. Buzz; and Chevy is bringing back the Blazer. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

A prior report said the revived 2019 Toyota Supra won't get a manual transmission and it will offer inline-6 and 4-cylinder engines from BMW, both turbocharged. A new leak from a Toyota insider says a manual is on the docket and so is a twin-turbo V-6 developed by both Toyota and BMW. Let's hope we can row our own.

Chevrolet last offered the Blazer in 2005 as a truck-type body-on-frame SUV. Now, according to Automotive News, Chevy is developing a new Blazer as a car-like crossover SUV to fit between the Equinox and Traverse in the model lineup. Expect 4-cylinder and V-6 power in this competitor for the Ford Edge and Nissan Murano.

Volkswagen has been teasing a return of the Microbus since 2001. In Pebble Beach, the German brand announced it would indeed return as the all-electric I.D. Buzz in 2022. A cargo van will also be part of the lineup. Plans call for two motors with 369 horsepower and a range of 200-300 miles.

Speaking of the I.D. Buzz, we got the chance to drive the one and only concept car in existence. It doesn't have the motors, battery, or range of the planned production vehicle, but cobbled together e-Golf parts make it go. It's also very spacious inside, thanks to the battery-electric platform. We look forward to the production version.

Mazda made headlines last week when it announced that it would bring Homogenous Charge Compression Ignition (HCCI) to market in 2019, and this week we learned that the Japanese automaker has patented a gasoline-powered internal combustion engine with twin turbochargers and an electric turbocharger. A diesel version has been patented as well. You go, Mazda!

We were on the lawn for the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance to ogle the millions of dollars of high-end collector cars competing for Best of Show. For us, however, the mere sight of these wild and wonderful cars was enough, and we compiled a gallery of our favorites for you to enjoy.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Ferrari will build 1 more LaFerrari Aperta for charity Ferrari will build 1 more LaFerrari Aperta for charity
2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4 spy shots and video 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4 spy shots and video
What it's like to drive a concept car What it's like to drive a concept car
2018 Porsche Cayenne leaked ahead of debut 2018 Porsche Cayenne leaked ahead of debut
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.