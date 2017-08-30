2019 Porsche Cayenne, 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Mini Electric: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Porsche Cayenne Enlarge Photo

Porsche’s third-generation Cayenne SUV has finally been revealed. The latest model looks much sleeker and sportier than the outgoing one, and it should perform significantly better too thanks to its lightweight MLB platform and more powerful engines.

Speaking of powerful SUVs, we’ve just driven the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. It can be just like driving any other Grand Cherokee, as long as you don't tap too deeply into the 707 horsepower under the hood.

Mini has previewed its new electric car coming in 2019 with a concept. It makes its debut next month at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Porsche Cayenne adds power, tech, restrained look

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk first drive: the most expensive, violent Hellcat yet

New concept previews Mini electric car coming in 2019

Towing a boat with the 2017 Cadillac Escalade: 6 things you need to know

Cummins beats Tesla to electric semi truck

China's electric car sales now twice those in US for Jan-June 2017

Kia to unveil stunning fastback concept at 2017 Frankfurt auto show

Seven ways to tell if a used car has flood damage

Used Renault electric-car batteries provide DC fast-charging on highway