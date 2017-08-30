2019 Porsche Cayenne, 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Mini Electric: Today’s Car News

Aug 30, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2019 Porsche Cayenne

2019 Porsche Cayenne

Enlarge Photo

Porsche’s third-generation Cayenne SUV has finally been revealed. The latest model looks much sleeker and sportier than the outgoing one, and it should perform significantly better too thanks to its lightweight MLB platform and more powerful engines.

Speaking of powerful SUVs, we’ve just driven the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. It can be just like driving any other Grand Cherokee, as long as you don't tap too deeply into the 707 horsepower under the hood.

Mini has previewed its new electric car coming in 2019 with a concept. It makes its debut next month at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Porsche Cayenne adds power, tech, restrained look

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk first drive: the most expensive, violent Hellcat yet

New concept previews Mini electric car coming in 2019

Towing a boat with the 2017 Cadillac Escalade: 6 things you need to know

Cummins beats Tesla to electric semi truck

China's electric car sales now twice those in US for Jan-June 2017

Kia to unveil stunning fastback concept at 2017 Frankfurt auto show

Seven ways to tell if a used car has flood damage

New concept previews Mini electric car coming in 2019

Used Renault electric-car batteries provide DC fast-charging on highway

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Armada is first Nissan with video-streaming rearview mirror 2018 Armada is first Nissan with video-streaming rearview mirror
Cummins beats Tesla to electric semi truck Cummins beats Tesla to electric semi truck
Smart is the latest automaker to unveil a self-driving pod car Smart is the latest automaker to unveil a self-driving pod car
2018 Maserati Ghibli preview 2018 Maserati Ghibli preview
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.