Kia to unveil stunning fastback concept at 2017 Frankfurt auto show

Aug 30, 2017
Teaser for Kia fastback concept debuting at 2017 Frankfurt auto show

Kia has given us a first glimpse at what’s shaping up to be a stunning fastback concept.

Set to debut next month at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show, we’re sad to report the concept doesn’t preview a new model line. Rather, it signals a new body style for one of the Korean brand’s existing models, specifically the next-generation Cee’d compact car.

In a statement, Kia said the concept hints at design elements bound for the new Cee’d which goes on sale in Europe in 2018. The new Cee’d will be closely related to Hyundai’s Elantra/i30 and should include familiar hatchback and wagon body styles, and potentially a five-door fastback.

Hyundai’s i30 spawned its own five-door fastback body style in July. The new Cee’d will likely see its five-door fastback body style replace the current Cee’d’s three-door Pro_cee’d option.

“The extended hot hatch styling retains the athleticism of the current Pro_cee’d model, while combining its striking visual presence with a dash of real-world versatility,” Kia said in a statement. “Reworked and reimagined for a new generation of driver, it puts forward a bold vision for a potential member of the next-generation Cee’d family.”

We’ll have all the details and photos soon as the Frankfurt auto show starts September 12. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.

