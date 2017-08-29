2018 BMW i3, 2018 Volvo S60, 2017 Jaguar F-Type SVR: Car News Headlines

News
16 minutes ago
3 hours ago
2018 BMW i3sEnlarge Photo
BMW’s just updated its i3. There isn’t any extra range, but there is a new performance-oriented model dubbed the i3s. It features a more powerful electric motor as well as a sport setting for its chassis setup.
Volvo’s S60 and the related V60 continue to be available in high-performance Polestar trim. The latest version of the cars sees them equipped with carbon fiber aerodynamic mods said to boost downforce by 30 percent.
We’ve spent some time with the F-Type Jaguar SVR Convertible. The car isn’t quite as sharp as a Porsche 911, but it’s a whole lot of fun. Unfortunately it couldn’t stand the test of some track time.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2018 BMW i3 debuts with sporty i3s variant
2018 Volvo S60 and V60 Polestar get carbon fiber aero upgrades
2017 Jaguar F-Type SVR Convertible first drive review: more growl than bite
Waymo uses its own fake city to push the limits of self-driving car technology
Lincoln Navigator, MKC hybrids coming in 2019
Electric cars and public charging: hot dog and bun, not chicken or egg?
Aston Martin wants in-house electric powertrain production
Fiat Chrysler and Volkswagen may partner after all--on an SUV
2018 Bentley Continental GT spy shots and video
Used diesel demand drops in Germany over fear of software upgrades
