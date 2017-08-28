Aston Martin hybrids, Audi Q3 spy shots, Mercedes GLC F-Cell: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



By the middle of next decade, every Aston Martin will be available with either a hybrid or pure electric option, or both. The good news is that Aston Martin plans to make the technology optional rather than standard, unlike some other automakers.

Audi is out testing a prototype for its next-generation Q3. The new model is shaping up to be a much better looker than the current snail-shaped car. The new model should also be available in RS trim here in the States.

Mercedes-Benz will unveil a production-ready GLC fuel cell vehicle next month at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show. Called the GLC F-Cell EQ Power, the Mercedes fuel cell vehicle is different to most others in that it is a plug-in hybrid, a hydrogen-electric plug-in hybrid.

