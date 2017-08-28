Aston Martin hybrids, Audi Q3 spy shots, Mercedes GLC F-Cell: Today’s Car News

Aug 28, 2017
Aston Martin Valkyrie in near-production form

Aston Martin Valkyrie in near-production form

By the middle of next decade, every Aston Martin will be available with either a hybrid or pure electric option, or both. The good news is that Aston Martin plans to make the technology optional rather than standard, unlike some other automakers.

Audi is out testing a prototype for its next-generation Q3. The new model is shaping up to be a much better looker than the current snail-shaped car. The new model should also be available in RS trim here in the States.

Mercedes-Benz will unveil a production-ready GLC fuel cell vehicle next month at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show. Called the GLC F-Cell EQ Power, the Mercedes fuel cell vehicle is different to most others in that it is a plug-in hybrid, a hydrogen-electric plug-in hybrid.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Aston Martin's full line-up to offer hybrid tech, mid-engine supercar tipped to feature V-6

2020 Audi Q3 spy shots

Mercedes GLC F-Cell EQ Power fuel cell-powered SUV to debut in Frankfurt

German self-driving car ethics: humans above animals

Smart bringing self-driving city car concept to Frankfurt auto show

How Teslas charge in US and UK: similarities and differences

Toyota poised to launch performance sub-brand in September

Audi may have produced thousands of cars with the same VIN, but why?

2019 Audi e-tron spy shots and video

Audi diesel: another shoe drops as top VW Group execs implicated

