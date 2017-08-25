Hyundai Veloster N, final Ferrari LaFerrari, Audi solar roofs: Car News Headlines

News
Hyundai has just revealed the i30 N, the first model from its new N performance division. Soon, a Veloster N will join the ranks. A prototype for the vehicle has just been spotted and reveals many of its details.
Ferrari will build one more LaFerrari Aperta, bringing the total to 210 cars. The 210th car, which will be the final LaFerrari variant ever made, will be auctioned off for charity next month. Don’t bother bidding unless you have at least $5 million to splurge.
Audi has joined forces with a solar panel manufacturer to develop new solar roofs for its electric cars. At first only the panoramic glass section of the roof will feature solar cells but eventually the entire roof surface will be covered in the energy-generating cells.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2019 Hyundai Veloster N spy shots and video
Ferrari will build 1 more LaFerrari Aperta for charity
Audi electric cars will come with solar roofs
Lane departure and blind spot warnings keep drivers safe, says IIHS
Alfa Romeo, Maserati spinoff back in the spotlight
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel (very brief) first drive review
2019 Audi e-tron spy shots and video
Nissan sells its electric car battery division to Chinese company set to go global
Mazda MX-5 Miata design proposals reveal what could have been
New LG Michigan plant could boost GM electric car domestic content
