Aston Martin teases production DBX SUV

Teaser for production Aston Martin DBX due in 2019 Enlarge Photo

Aston Martin has provided the first look at its new SUV that will enter production in 2019.

The teaser shot released on Thursday provides a highly-stylized look at the profile of the SUV, which like the 2015 concept car that previewed it will be called a DBX.

The teaser suggests that the production DBX will feature a longer, flatter roof than the concept which was more of a coupe on stilts than a proper SUV. Although not shown here, the production DBX will also feature four doors plus a rear hatch.

Production of the DBX will take place at a new plant under construction in St Athan, Wales. The plant will be used for the DBX, plus two Lagonda-badged sedans that Aston Martin will launch early next decade. Production of the firm’s sports cars will remain at the current plant in Gaydon, England.

Aston Martin DBX concept Enlarge Photo

Aston Martin will use its own platform for the DBX rather than adopt an existing Mercedes-Benz platform, as has been speculated ever since 2009’s unveiling of the Mercedes GL-based Lagonda concept. The automaker will stick to extruded and bonded aluminum for the construction, which is the same process used for its sports cars.

Of course, some parts will likely be sourced from Mercedes. Aston Martin is already sourcing engines and electrical systems for its sports cars from Mercedes, with the German automaker receiving a 5 percent stake in the British marque in return. The engine is the Mercedes-AMG-developed twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8.

As for the DBX's powertrains, all we know is that it will offer plug-in hybrid and pure electric options. The concept version also packed an electric powertrain.

The DBX is just one of seven distinct models in Aston Martin’s Second Century plan which started with the arrival of the DB11 in 2016. This year we’ll see a redesigned Vantage and in 2018 we’re expecting a redesigned Vanquish. The DBX will follow in 2019 and then we’ll see two Lagonda sedans and a mid-engine supercar to take us through 2022. Along the way, there will also be special, limited-edition models like the upcoming Valkyrie hypercar.