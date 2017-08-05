Aston Martin Vantage, Audi RS 7, F22-inspired Ford F-150 Raptor: This Week’s Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for 2018 Aston Martin Vantage Enlarge Photo

Aston Martin this week gave us our first look at its redesigned Vantage, which is due out later this year. As expected, the car looks very much like the striking DB10 developed for the James Bond movie “Spectre.”

2018 Audi RS 3 Enlarge Photo

One of the cars we drove this week was the Audi RS 3. It’s a compact sedan with 400 horsepower on tap, so of course it's fast.

2017 Audi RS 7 Enlarge Photo

We also spent some time behind the wheel of the Audi RS 7 Performance. This beast has 605 hp on tap, and it goes like a rocket. We're not sure if the extra performance—and fun—over Audi’s S7 justifies the price premium of the RS 7 Performance, though.

Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with Demon powertrain spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

One of the cars we spied this week was a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat packing the Demon’s powertrain. While it may seem counter-intuitive to offer such a model, with such an impressive powertrain on its hands, we can understand Dodge’s desire to spread the love around.

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Another car we spied was Mercedes-AMG’s standalone sedan, rumored to be called the GT 4. The new super sedan is the production version of AMG’s GT concept unveiled earlier this year, and we should see it in showrooms by next summer.

Ford F-150 Raptor inspired by F-22 built for 2017 EAA AirVenture Enlarge Photo

The annual Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture aircraft show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin was on recently, and Ford once again auctioned off a custom vehicle for charity at the event. Unlike previous years, though, this year Ford selected its F-150 Raptor as the donor for the custom ride.

2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Enlarge Photo

For the first time ever, the top performance option for a Porsche model is a hybrid, in this case the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. The super sedan combines a twin-turbo V-8 with an electric drive system for a combined 680 horsepower, and we drove it this week.

1996 Lamborghini Diablo once owned by Jamiroquai is for sale Enlarge Photo

Jamiroquai fans will recognize this Lamborghini Diablo as the star of the band’s video clip for the 1996 hit “Cosmic Girl.” What many fans may not know however is that two examples were required for filming as the first car was crashed on set.