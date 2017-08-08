Italians drive Tesla Model S 669 miles to set record





Tesla Owners Italia Model S 100D sets range record Enlarge Photo

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said it could be done, and now it has been.

After once stating that the Model S was capable of traveling over 1,000 kilometers on a single charge (roughly 621 miles), a Tesla owners group from Italy recently managed to actually accomplish the feat.

Actually, they surpassed it. Tesla Owner Italia managed to go 1,087 km (669.83 miles) in a Tesla Model S 100D before depleting the battery.

Of course, there's a catch with this accomplishment. Impressive as it may be, Tesla Owners Italia had to putz along at 25 mph for 27 hours to keep the battery at optimal levels and prolong its charge.

With the record, the group not only set the record for longest distance traveled by a Tesla, but also the longest distance for any production EV. Musk himself took to Twitter to celebrate and congratulate the group over the verified achievement, posting on Saturday, "Officially verified as the first production electric car to exceed 1000km on a single charge! Congratulations Tesla Owners Italia!!"

Moving at 25 mph is hardly a best-case scenario, but it's still quite the accomplishment. In normal driving scenarios, the same Model S 100D will travel an EPA-rated 335 miles, which is also the longest range of any electric car on sale today. However, that significant figure comes with a $140,000 price tag.

Nonetheless, we're sure Tesla Owners Italia''s record will stand for quite awhile. We're still likely some time away from the days when an electric car will actually be able to travel 670 miles at normal speeds with a single charge of its battery.