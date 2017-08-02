Aston Martin provides early look at redesigned Vantage

Aug 2, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Teaser for 2018 Aston Martin Vantage

The second model in Aston Martin’s vaunted Second Century plan is almost upon us.

The car is the redesigned Vantage which is due for a reveal later this year, though new teasers already give us a good indication of what's coming.

While prototypes have been disguised to resemble the larger DB11, the teasers show the Vantage for the first time in its own skin. Crucially, they align with what we saw in a series of patent drawings for the Vantage that surfaced in June.

Aston Martin DB10

Aston Martin DB10

Enlarge Photo

The sleek and sexy design has clear influences from Aston Martin’s DB10 sports car developed for the James Bond movie “Spectre,” something Aston Martin design boss Marek Reichman said would be the case.

The main goal for the design team was to make the visible differences between the Vantage and DB lines much stronger this time. Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer would often joke that the directive given was that his mother, who is in her late 70s, must easily identify the two.

As previously reported, the redesigned Vantage will utilize a shortened version of the DB11’s bonded and extruded aluminum platform and feature Mercedes-AMG’s 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged  V-8. The engine has already been fitted to the DB11, where it delivers 503 horsepower and 513 pound-feet of torque.

2018 Aston Martin DB11

2018 Aston Martin DB11

Enlarge Photo

Aston Martin’s 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 is expected to be fitted to the Vantage eventually, though the automaker is yet to confirm the move. What we do know is that the transmission options for the car will include both manual and automatic units.

We also know that additional versions of the car are coming, such as a convertible, hardcore AMR offering, and GT race cars. A Vantage GTE racer will serve as the basis of Aston Martin’s continued World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans efforts.

As for what else is coming down the line as part of Aston Martin’s Second Century plan, there will be a redesigned Vanquish, a DBX SUV, a mid-engine supercar, and two Lagonda ultra-luxury sedans. Along the way there will also be limited edition specials such as the Valkyrie hypercar and electric RapidE.

HI-RES GALLERY: Teaser for 2018 Aston Martin Vantage
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Nissan Leaf leaked ahead of September 6 reveal 2018 Nissan Leaf leaked ahead of September 6 reveal
F-22-inspired F-150 Raptor raises $300K at 2017 EAA AirVenture auction F-22-inspired F-150 Raptor raises $300K at 2017 EAA AirVenture auction
Aston Martin provides early look at redesigned Vantage Aston Martin provides early look at redesigned Vantage
2019 Mercedes-AMG A45 Hatchback spy shots 2019 Mercedes-AMG A45 Hatchback spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.